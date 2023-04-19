International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

Edison International Price Performance

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.