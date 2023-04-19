International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Colony Management LLC raised its position in Hertz Global by 10,513.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 841,111 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hertz Global in the 4th quarter valued at $8,797,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hertz Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000.

Hertz Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Hertz Global stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49.

