International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,830 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 315.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after buying an additional 587,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $17,541,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $62.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

