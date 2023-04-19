International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Sirius XM Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

