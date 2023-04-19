International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PEDEVCO by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PEDEVCO by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 263,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,095.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,007.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,999 shares of company stock worth $398,796. Corporate insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEDEVCO Stock Down 1.1 %

PED has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered PEDEVCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 million, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

PEDEVCO Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

