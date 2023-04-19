International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

TDF opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

