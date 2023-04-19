International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

