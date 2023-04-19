International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $12,973,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,727 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $11,025,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 1,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 694,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 657,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

