International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 110,300 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,386,000 after buying an additional 1,166,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after buying an additional 849,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after buying an additional 815,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after buying an additional 226,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 121,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

TRN stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $32.80.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insider Activity

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Stories

