International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,615 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in C3.ai by 14.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 106,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in C3.ai by 10.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

Shares of AI opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $34.68.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,410 shares of company stock worth $1,581,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

