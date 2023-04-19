International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 7,260 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Duluth by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duluth by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duluth by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 23.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 1.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.78 million, a PE ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTH. BTIG Research began coverage on Duluth in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

