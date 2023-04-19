International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $122,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,341 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

