International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,201 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.61.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

