International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $99,000 Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BRSP stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $735.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

