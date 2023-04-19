International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

