International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,854 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 18.3% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 11,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

NYSE AG opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.06.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

