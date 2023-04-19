International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the period. 9.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYMD stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.19.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.

