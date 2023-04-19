International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.3% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,054,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $197,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,031 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,666,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289,700 shares during the period. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.