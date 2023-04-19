International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 308,105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 43.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth about $111,000.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

GCV opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.43.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

