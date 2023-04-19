Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 253.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.61.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

