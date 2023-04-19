Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,444 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,860 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.