iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

