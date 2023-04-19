iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.