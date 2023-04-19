iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Holdings Raised by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHF stock opened at $259.31 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $237.26 and a 1 year high of $297.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

