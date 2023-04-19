J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $199.00 to $200.00. Approximately 226,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 714,857 shares.The stock last traded at $178.22 and had previously closed at $176.65.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBHT. Barclays raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.
Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day moving average of $177.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
Read More
