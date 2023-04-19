J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $199.00 to $200.00. Approximately 226,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 714,857 shares.The stock last traded at $178.22 and had previously closed at $176.65.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBHT. Barclays raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day moving average of $177.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.