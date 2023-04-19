James Hambro & Partners Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

James Hambro & Partners decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.08. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $260.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

