JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 804,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,095,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 69.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,125,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after purchasing an additional 214,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.59.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

