J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on JJSF. TheStreet lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.5 %
J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $117.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
