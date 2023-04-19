JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Scott Sekella Buys 27,700 Shares of Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) CFO Scott Sekella bought 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at $125,218.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

JOANN Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. JOANN Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JOANN by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

