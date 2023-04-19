JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Scott Sekella Buys 27,700 Shares of Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) CFO Scott Sekella bought 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at $125,218.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
JOANN Trading Up 11.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. JOANN Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JOANN by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
