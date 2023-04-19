JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.50

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.50 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.82). JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 31,267 shares traded.
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.50.
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Company Profile
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.