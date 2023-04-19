Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KNDI stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.83. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 6,097.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Further Reading

