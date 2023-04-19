KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

