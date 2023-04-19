KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -1.11. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

