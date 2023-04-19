Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $21,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of KNX opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

