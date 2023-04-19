Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:KTB opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.65%.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

