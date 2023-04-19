La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stake Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.12. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

