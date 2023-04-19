Landstar System (LSTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $2.05-$2.15 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $181.19 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Landstar System from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Landstar System by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

