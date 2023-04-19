Lawson Macartney Sells 20,786 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $415,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

