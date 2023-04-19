Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 401.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,899 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.