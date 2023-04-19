Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.10. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 401.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

