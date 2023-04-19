Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LSI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Stock Performance

LSI opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Life Storage Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Life Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 170,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

