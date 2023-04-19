Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LSI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.22.
Life Storage Stock Performance
LSI opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage
Life Storage Company Profile
Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
