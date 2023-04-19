LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 585.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 282.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE LTC opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a current ratio of 13.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 91.94%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

