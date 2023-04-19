Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,476 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Lumen Technologies worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

LUMN stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

