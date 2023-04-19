Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Blooom Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 2.0 %

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

