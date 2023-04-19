Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $192.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

MMC stock opened at $174.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,821,000 after buying an additional 1,935,638 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

