Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Matador Resources by 1,275.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

