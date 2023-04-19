Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Materialise were worth $20,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 1,600.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,426,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 1,342,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 154.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 217,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 393.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 279.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 109,885 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 65.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 76,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 30,199 shares during the period. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.85 million, a PE ratio of -195.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Materialise had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Materialise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

