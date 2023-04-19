Materion (NYSE:MTRN) PT Raised to $126.00 at CL King

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CL King from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CL King’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE MTRN opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.09. Materion has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $119.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.82.

Insider Transactions at Materion

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Materion by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Materion by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

See Also

