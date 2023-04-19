MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MaxLinear Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $290.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.