Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medifast Trading Down 0.5 %

MED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medifast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of MED stock opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.52 and a 1-year high of $197.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.49.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $337.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.70 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 100.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Medifast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

