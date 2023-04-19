Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Up 17.6% in March

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midwest

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Midwest stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.70% of Midwest worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Midwest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Midwest from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Midwest Stock Performance

About Midwest

Shares of MDWT opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.58. Midwest has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

(Get Rating)

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.